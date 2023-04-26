Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.57 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Antonio Nunn

Summary:

Avery Davis has been a team captain for Notre Dame. As a former quarterback, he sees the game differently. He will work open for his quarterback on the scramble drill and has soft hands, which was evident by his 4.8% drop rate in 2021. Davis missed the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL and has had limited production throughout his collegiate career. He does a good job of settling into the soft spots of zone coverage.

Strengths:

Works open for his QB on scramble drills

Soft hands, 4.8% drop rate in 2021

Does a good job settling into zone coverage

Weaknesses: