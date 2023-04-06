Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.20 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Deionte Thompson

Summary:

Avery Young is a super-experienced, safety/slot defender type with fluid hips and quality closing speed on the football. Good, not great, size and athletic profile. Very sure tackler but doesn't always take the best angles to the football; seemingly overestimates his speed when tracking down ball carriers. He has some coverage ability/ball skills but not a speciality to his game. He feels like a lower part of the roster safety who could work his way onto the field because of how sure of a tackler he is and the fact that he's not stiff sinking in coverage or ranging to the football.

Strengths:

Outstanding tackler, won't miss many tackle opportunities

Fluid hips and plus speed to the football

Very experienced, played a ton of snaps in college

Weaknesses: