Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 62.42 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Mike Tyson

Summary:

B.J. Foster has great size and has played a lot of football at the collegiate level. He is slow to gather in space and takes bad angles to the football. Foster is not a wrap-up tackler.

Strengths:

Has a lot of experience playing major college football since he played four years at Texas

Good size

Weaknesses: