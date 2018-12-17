Bahamas Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Florida International vs. Toledo bowl game

Two years ago, Toledo wideout Cody Thompson eclipsed the 1,200 receiving-yard mark and scored 11 touchdowns. He got hurt early in 2017, stayed for his super-senior season, and scored 10 touchdowns for the Rockets. Quite an impressive rebound story.

Oh, and he just so happens to be the top 2019 NFL Draft prospect in this year's Bahamas Bowl between Toledo and the Florida International Panthers.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Sorry to interrupt your reading, but just a quick PSA here. We have a pretty amazing daily NFL podcast you may not be aware of. It's hosted by Will Brinson and it's all the things you're looking for: news, fantasy, picks, really, just football stuff for football people. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google

Florida International

C.J. Worton, WR

After three years in Gainesville with minimal playing time, Worton transferred to Florida International and was a demon in the open field for Butch Davis' Panthers this season. At 6-0 and around 190 pounds, Worton has impressive open-field wiggle and can beat press coverage at the line. He averaged 17.2 yards per grab on 36 receptions in 2018 with six touchdowns. While Worton will likely stay for another season, he is draft-eligible now.

Toledo

Cody Thompson, WR

After receiving a medical redshirt last season, Thompson returned to Toledo and displayed his ability as a chain-mover while scoring 10 touchdowns after proving to be a deep threat early in his career at Toledo. At 6-2 and 205 pounds, Thompson has good size for a boundary downfield option. Teams will be intrigued by his 64-grab, 1,269-yard season in 2016 before his knee injury.