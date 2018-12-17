Bahamas Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Florida International vs. Toledo bowl game
An experienced downfield threat with good size and a Florida transfer headline the prospects in this game
Two years ago, Toledo wideout Cody Thompson eclipsed the 1,200 receiving-yard mark and scored 11 touchdowns. He got hurt early in 2017, stayed for his super-senior season, and scored 10 touchdowns for the Rockets. Quite an impressive rebound story.
Oh, and he just so happens to be the top 2019 NFL Draft prospect in this year's Bahamas Bowl between Toledo and the Florida International Panthers.
We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.
Sorry to interrupt your reading, but just a quick PSA here. We have a pretty amazing daily NFL podcast you may not be aware of. It's hosted by Will Brinson and it's all the things you're looking for: news, fantasy, picks, really, just football stuff for football people. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google
Florida International
C.J. Worton, WR
After three years in Gainesville with minimal playing time, Worton transferred to Florida International and was a demon in the open field for Butch Davis' Panthers this season. At 6-0 and around 190 pounds, Worton has impressive open-field wiggle and can beat press coverage at the line. He averaged 17.2 yards per grab on 36 receptions in 2018 with six touchdowns. While Worton will likely stay for another season, he is draft-eligible now.
Toledo
Cody Thompson, WR
After receiving a medical redshirt last season, Thompson returned to Toledo and displayed his ability as a chain-mover while scoring 10 touchdowns after proving to be a deep threat early in his career at Toledo. At 6-2 and 205 pounds, Thompson has good size for a boundary downfield option. Teams will be intrigued by his 64-grab, 1,269-yard season in 2016 before his knee injury.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Draft: Prospects in Gasparilla Bowl
A Miami transfer and a Florida transfer headline the draft prospects in this game
-
NFL Draft: Prospects in Frisco Bowl
Two left side of the line blockers and an athletic linebacker headline the prospects in this...
-
Draft order: Cardinals, Raiders at top
Here's how all the Week 15 results affect the order for the 2019 NFL Draft
-
NFL Draft: Prospects in Las Vegas Bowl
A long defensive lineman and a crafty, downfield receiver headline the draft prospects in this...
-
NFL Draft: Prospects in Camellia Bowl
An aggressive cornerback and a towering, long outside pass-rusher headline the prospects in...
-
NFL Draft: Prospects in Boca Raton Bowl
A gifted blocker, and a small but ultra-productive edge-rusher headline the prospects in this...