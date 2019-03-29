Baker, Deandre, CB, Georgia

NFL Draft analysis for Baker, Deandre, CB, Georgia

Draft Scouting Report:

Has very little bad tape playing in the SEC against some of the best wide receivers in the country. The big issue is his size -- he's 5-foot-11, 185 pounds -- though he plays much bigger than that. Still, that could force him down draft board even though for us he's the third-best cornerback in this class. -- RW

Our Latest Stories