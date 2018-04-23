Baltimore Ravens Mock Draft: A new franchise QB, predictions for every pick

The Ravens should focus heavily on offense in this year's draft, even after bringing in Michael Crabtree and John Brown to give the passing game a boost. And while receiver and even tight end have been mock draft options over the past several weeks, don't be surprised if the opt to take their next franchise quarterback.

Baltimore can finally think about getting out from under Joe Flacco's deal starting next year, and they stand to pick up more than $10 million in cap space if he's not on the roster. That means that if the Ravens have the opportunity to draft what they think is a quality franchise quarterback at No. 16, they should jump at the chance to do so, then let him sit on the bench for a year and get ready to take over in 2018.

In my latest mock, I have them getting their QB at No. 16, then picking up a receiver and tight end on Day 2.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are seriously considering going quarterback in the first round and high on Rudolph, per our Jason La Canfora, and here they take the plunge. Cutting Joe Flacco after the 2018 season would save the team $10.5 million against the cap, and that number shoots up to $18.5 million if he's a post-June release in 2019. Rudolph is clearly in the second-tier among QB prospects, but he has enough talent that he'll be taken in the first round.

Hurst finally stabilizes the tight end position, and he gives Rudolph a passing-game weapon to grow with along with Cain, who could quickly take over the No. 2 receiver role behind Michael Crabtree. Before taking Cain, the Ravens trade back a few spots and pick up a fifth-rounder from New Orleans.

Dickson is the best punting prospect to head to the NFL in several years, and he's an ideal fourth-round pick for a team with a lot of Day 3 selections. Aruna is a versatile piece for the defensive line. Walker is a nice third safety early who could enter the starting lineup if Eric Weddle is too expensive to keep in 2019. The Ravens sacrifice their seventh to move up for Bozeman, another quality lineman who can compete inside to start. And in Ozzie Newsome's last draft, the team follows one Alabama player with another in Hamilton, who can serve as depth inside at linebacker.