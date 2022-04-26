Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 62.6 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Seantrel Henderson

Strengths:

Massive human being with otherworldly length he knows how to use in his favor. Can definitely move people in the run game. For a club that wants to add major size to its offensive front, he's worth a selection.

Weaknesses:

Very heavy footed which isn't totally surprising given how tall and how much mass he has on his frame. Not an awkward athlete, just easily stretched to his limit by rushers or when he has to execute combo blocks/get to the second level. At times he stops moving his feet in pass pro, leaving him susceptible to counters. Happens for the run game too

Accolades: