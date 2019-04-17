Banogu, Ben, EDGE, TCU

NFL Draft analysis for Banogu, Ben, EDGE, TCU

Draft Scouting Report:

Banogu did everything for TCU. Some teams could see him as an off-ball linebacker who blitzes in some instances. There's not a lot of pass-rushing polish or bend to his game. He's awesome on stunts and sets a strong edge. -- CT

