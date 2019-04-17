Bars, Alex, OL, Notre Dame

NFL Draft analysis for Bars, Alex, OL, Notre Dame

Draft Scouting Report:

Tall, powerful guard with above-average athleticism who's coming off a season-ending injury. Can move people in the run game and anchors well in pass protection but too often his height hurts him against more compact defensive tackles. Experience in Notre Dame's rushing offense that asks a lot of its guards will help him to get drafted. -- CT

Our Latest Stories