Barton, Cody, LB, Utah

NFL Draft analysis for Barton, Cody, LB, Utah

Draft Scouting Report:

High-cut, quicker than fast linebacker with above-average smoothness to his on-field movements, which especially translate well in coverage. Flashes of good block-shedding but it's not a strength of his game. Could play with more power too. Lacks range but fluidity should allow him to make a roster as a backup linebacker. -- CT

