Barton, Jackson, OL, Utah

NFL Draft analysis for Barton, Jackson, OL, Utah

Draft Scouting Report:

At 6-foot-7 with 34-inch arms, Barton has NFL tackle size and length. His pass-blocking skills are above-average, as he's quick in his kick slide and patient with his punch. Needs to add weight and improve his leg churn and accuracy as a run blocker. Swing tackle material with outside chance to start eventually. -- CT

