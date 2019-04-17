Bates, Ryan, OL, Penn St.

NFL Draft analysis for Bates, Ryan, OL, Penn St.

Draft Scouting Report:

Unspectacular in every area across the board, but not a true liability in any area at any position. A move to center could be the best for him at the NFL level. Typically a balance pass protector but doesn't have the length, athleticism, or power to move people in the run game and is susceptible to counters. -- CT

Our Latest Stories