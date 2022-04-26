Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.61 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Nick Niemann

Strengths:

Good height/weight ratio for the modern-day LB. Hip flip in coverage is noticably good, which is vital. His speed/athleticism alone could allow him to stick on a roster but he's a developmental type in terms of his on-field fundamentals.

Weaknesses:

Despite his athletic chops, he's delay when ID'ing the play, both on runs and passes, which makes him play a touch slower than he really is. Block shedding is hit or miss but closer to a weakness than a strength. Length is an issue against blockers and gives him a tiny tackling radius. Too often a tick late to his assigment, leaves him diving at more ball carriers than he should, and he misses more tackles than most. Minimal blitzing effectiveness.

Accolades: