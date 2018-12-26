Belk Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in South Carolina vs. Virginia bowl game

Deebo Samuel, one of the most electric receivers in the SEC over the past three seasons, won't play in this year's Belk Bowl. He's prepping for the draft. However, South Carolina has another wide receiver who'd probably land somewhere in one of the middle rounds and has serious NFL talent.

Virginia boasts a nice collection of early-round prospects on the defensive side of the ball along with a crafty and explosive slot receiver.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

South Carolina

Bryan Edwards, WR

Edwards is only a junior but has been a well-rounded wideout who's complemented Samuel perfectly for the past three seasons for South Carolina. He's averaged nearly 14 yards per catch with 16 touchdowns on 160 catches, and Edwards has upped his yardage and touchdown totals each season. At 6-foot-3, he has impressive downfield speed, decent wiggle in space, and is a reliable high-pointer in traffic.

Virginia

Bryce Hall, CB

Hall is currently a first-round prospect on my big board. He led college football with 20 pass breakups, and he knocked down 13 passes along with snagging three picks in his first two season for the Cavaliers. Hall has ideal outside cornerback size at 6-1 and 200 pounds, and while he may not be the most explosive plant-and-drive defensive back, he's a half-step ahead of everyone thanks to lightning-quick play-recognition skills. Lastly and maybe most importantly, he remains calm when the ball is arriving, which has led to a high pass-breakup total.

Juan Thornhill, S

Thornhill's arrow has been pointing up throughout his collegiate career, and it culminated with a 92-tackle, five-interception, six pass-breakup senior season in 2018. He has stellar range at 6-0 and 210 pounds, and while he can miss a few more tackles than you'd probably like, Thornhill also gets to the ballcarrier on plays in which most safeties would be a split-second late.

Olamide Zaccheaus, WR

The 5-9, 180-pound Zaccheaus knows how to change speed to lull defenders to sleep while running routes and in the open field. While decently twitchy, Zaccheaus has serious afterburners when he finds space and can hit 50-plus yard home runs on simple, short routes. A natural hands-catcher too, Zaccheaus can be a quarterback's best friend at the next level and should land somewhere in the middle of the draft.