Belk Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech is one of eight teams to appear in the Belk Bowl twice, and they won their first appearance. The Hokies have appeared in a bowl game every year since 1993. Kentucky is making their fourth consecutive bowl appearance under head coach Mark Stoops. The Belk Bowl has a rich history that includes MVPs such as running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Dak Prescott.

Will a transcendent NFL star come out of this year's game? Let's examine the 2020 NFL Draft prospects that you need to know.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

TV: ESPN

Kentucky

Lynn Bowden Jr., WR

Bowden began the season at wide receiver, which is where he is projected to play at the next level. It was known that he would declare for the 2020 NFL Draft before the season even started. There were times it was clear that he was protecting his body from potential injury. However, a few injuries at the quarterback position forced him into action.

Bowden has played the position with a child-like zeal. His versatility will benefit him in the eyes of NFL talent evaluators. In the modern NFL era, teams are running gadget plays most weeks; Bowden provides a wrinkle with his quarterback background. He also provides some ability as a return man.

HE. COULD. GO. ALL. THE. WAY.@UKFootball's Lynn Bowden goes 58 yards on the punt return TD! pic.twitter.com/ANzsiAsA5M — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 1, 2019

There is a bit of Deebo Samuel to the way Bowden plays. He has a natural feel for the game, fights through contact and has elite wiggle with the ball in his hands. When he reaches the NFL combine, he will put on a show.

Virginia Tech

Reggie Floyd, DB

Floyd has looked a lot quicker this season. He clearly has grown more comfortable in his role, which is good for the Hokies. The senior is a bit thick for the position but that could allow him to play closer to the box. Floyd fulfills multiple roles, which is a feather in his cap. The Belk Bowl marks defensive coordinator Bud Foster's final game with the team. After a long, successful career, he has decided to retire. Floyd and the rest of the defense will want to send him out on a high note.

More to watch

Kentucky wide receiver Ahmad Wagner is a potential big play wide receiver. He has been a tremendous asset as it relates to red zone trips and drawing pass interference penalties. The former Iowa basketball player's chance to display his talents has been hindered by the lack of a quarterback.

Offensive guard Logan Stenberg is a potential third round selection. He shows great technique but then turns around and earns a bone-headed penalty.

Inside linebacker Kash Daniel entered the year as a highly-productive player but 2019 turned into an off-the-field, soul-searching year essentially. A team will likely bring him in for training camp.

Defensive end Calvin Taylor is an interesting player because he stands at 6-foot-9. It is a height uncharacteristic of that position but he has led the SEC in sacks.

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley announced that he would return for his junior season. Farley had been named an All-American by a few media outlets.