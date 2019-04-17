Bell, Mike, S, Fresno St.

NFL Draft analysis for Bell, Mike, S, Fresno St.

Draft Scouting Report:

Big safety prospect with an active menality on the field. Will fly down in run support and plays faster than his disappointing combine 40-time of 4.83. Quicker than fast but his movements are decently stiff. Strong safety type at the next level. -- CT

