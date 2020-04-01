Benito Jones, DL, Ole Miss

NFL Draft analysis for Benito Jones, DL, Ole Miss

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 69

Strengths:

  • Draws double teams
  • Has a good swim move
  • Plays to the whistle

Weaknesses:

  • Would like to see him use strength and drive legs more often
  • Understands how to use hands but could become more efficient
