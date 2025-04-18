Bhayshul Tuten will enter the 2025 NFL Draft as the fastest straight-line running back prospect, and he'll enter the NFL with that unique trait on Day 1. The game film backs this up -- we'll break down more of it below -- as the advanced stats, raw stats and his performance at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine all tell a consistent story of a burner back. NFL fit will be even more important for Tuten than most prospects at the running back position, but the good news is that teams who run outside zone will have him significantly higher on their draft boards, thus making them likelier to match his speed with the right system.

Tuten is a New Jersey native and former zero-star recruit whose journey to the NFL is that of an unheralded and undersized prospect. He worked his way from North Carolina A&T all the way to securing a key role in Virginia Tech's offense. Despite his unheralded background, Tuten was a high school track star and racked up the eighth-fastest 60-meter time in South Jersey history in 2021 at 7.03 seconds.

Tuten's one-cut and boom ability will make him a change-of-pace weapon early in his career, but he won't see the field unless he fixes his ball security issues. Even then, his role will be limited unless he can add consistency to what he offers a team in pass protection. However, Tuten is different than most burners with a compact build that allows him to shake off contact and create yards after it. His contact balance gives hope that if he can figure out consistency in areas of concern, he can become an Aaron Jones-esque weapon for an NFL offense.

Bhayshul Tuten NFL Draft profile

Age as of Week 1: 22 years old

22 years old Height: 5-foot-9 ¼

5-foot-9 ¼ Weight: 206 pounds

206 pounds Hand size: 9 inches

9 inches Comparable body-type to: Aaron Jones

NFL combine results

40-yard dash time: 4.32 seconds (fastest among RBs)

4.32 seconds (fastest among RBs) Vertical jump: 40.5 inches (first among RBs)

40.5 inches (first among RBs) Broad jump: 10-foot-10 (tied-second among RBs)

Position: No. 5 RB | Overall: No. 92

NFL comparison: De'Von Achane

De'Von Achane MIA • RB • #28 Att 203 Yds 907 TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Tuten and Achane both clocked a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at their respective combines, and they are every bit as fast in the open field on tape. Unlike Achane, Tuten has a thicker lower half and weighs 15-plus pounds more than Achane did entering the NFL. Achane was a more developed receiver, and didn't have the ball security concerns, but both backs share the ability to hit one cut and explode. They racked up explosive run plays and performed at a high level in all four facets of what is asked of an outside zone runner -- including reversing field against the grain. If Tuten can sure up his fumbling concerns and develop as a receiver, he can have a similar impact in fantasy leagues if he joins the right offensive system.

Bhayshul Tuten scouting report

Accolades

2023-24: Two-time second-team All-ACC

2024 (vs. Boston College): Set school program record for single-game rushing yards (266)

Strengths

Tuten has a legitimate 4.32 speed on tape and will break away from defenses fast once he gets into the open field.

96h percentile 10-yard split shows off Tuten's quickness, start-and-stop speed and burst.

93th percentile jumps give an idea of just how explosive Tuten can be after initial cuts.

7.6 yards per carry on outside zone runs in college suggest that if he gets himself matched with an outside zone scheme in the NFL, he can immediately contribute.

Fluid hips help Tuten make sharp cuts and turns before getting vertical again.

Thicker lower half of his frame allows Tuten to absord contact and create yards after it; he's at his best when taking contact on from behind or to the side.

Can change direction and stop on a dime before restarting his momentum.

Beats both second- and third-level defenders pursuing him to the corner with his speed.

Low center of gravity plays a role in his excellent contact balance. This is what defines him traits wise vs. other speedy and smaller backs.

Has upside as both a punt and kick returner.

Not advanced as a receiver yet but will make you pay if you give him space on swing passes and screens.

Can operate all areas of outside zone at a high level from a processing standpoint.

Concerns

The biggest concern for Tuten is his ball security, and it is a major concern. He had 11 fumbles and lost nine of them in his career -- fumbling once every 67 touches.

Never exceeded 206 touches in a single season; is he more of a change-of-pace back?

Needs work in pass protection, which could keep him off the field on passing downs early, but he has some moments in pass protection that lead you to believe there is room for growth.

Not the most natural receiving back.

Not an elite processor when it comes to vision and creativity as a runner on all inside runs (specifically inside zone).

Bottom line

Tuten has game-changing home run speed, a low center of gravity and is stronger than your typical speed back. All of this leads to upside, specifically on a wide zone team. However, as NFL teams move more toward power/gap schemes in the run game to take advantage of defensive coordinators playing more two-high zone coverages, Tuten needs a specific schematic fit to take advantage of his talent at the next level. There is a wide spectrum for runners with his size/speed traits, but Tuten can potentially add explosive runs to any NFL roster.

What other draft experts say about Bhayshul Tuten

Josh Edwards: Bhayshul Tuten is a boom-or-bust type running back. When he trusts his eyes and hits the gap, he has the burst to break away, but then he will turn down free yards on other runs. Tuten was one of the standouts at the NFL Scouting Combine and hopes to parlay that into a top-100 overall selection. He will find a role for several years because of his athletic profile, but may never be a starter for an extended period of time.

Chris Trapasso: Bhayshul Tuten is a stocky and thickly built running back with plus speed. He has breakaway potential and thrives as a free-flowing zone runner with a natural feel for cutbacks and backside lanes. He offers some lateral wiggle and elusiveness through the line, with sharp acceleration once in space. There are fumbling concerns. Though his contact balance isn't elite, he runs hard and sheds tackles at a solid rate. His receiving ability is currently average, but his athleticism leaves room for growth as a pass-catcher.

Bhayshul Tuten college stats

Year G ATT YDS YDS/A TD YDS/G 2024 (VT) 11 183 1,159 6.3 15 105.4 2023 (UNC) 13 173 863 5.0 10 66.4

Bhayshul Tuten 247Sports profile

High school: Paulsboro (Paulsboro, New Jersey)

Class: 2021

Composite rating: N/A

