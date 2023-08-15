The Big 12 welcomes four new members this season (Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF) but it is the final year for Texas and Oklahoma, who leave for the SEC in 2024. The conference is once again loaded on offense, particularly in Austin. Several of those players will be moving on to play at the next level.

Rather than outright ranking the conference's best preseason NFL Draft prospects this year, we've decided to try something different. Here are some draft-related superlatives for the conference entering the 2023 campaign:

Best quarterback: Quinn Ewers, Texas

Ewers is the top-ranked quarterback in the Big 12 but that is all based on the flashes that he has shown. Ewers missed time a year ago with injury after transferring in from Ohio State. The offense is quarterback friendly but he generates easy arm velocity and has the ability to scramble. He has to be more consistent this season, however. The Texas native does not turn 21 years old until after the season.

Ewers completed 58.1% of his passes last season for 2,177 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Kansas' Jalon Daniels is one of the most electrifying players in the conference but he lacks ideal size. Kansas State quarterback Will Howard has the traits that NFL programs covet but he needs to become more consistent. He should have more comfort in the system.

Best non-quarterback prospect: OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

The one-time Oregon transfer plays right tackle for the Cougars. He has a tall, massive frame but possesses the mobility to get out on pulling assignments and engage in space. There is still plenty for him to improve upon but the ceiling is plenty high. The third-year lineman was credited with zero sacks allowed last season and was beaten on just 2.37% of his pass sets, according to TruMedia.

Best running back: Keilan Robinson, Texas

There is not a first-round running back in the nation and the pool of talent at the position is even more shallow in the Big 12. Robinson, who is entering his third season with the Longhorns since transferring from Alabama, is a smaller running back. He has never had more than 45 carries in a season but the path is now clear with Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson moving on to the NFL. The Washington, D.C., native is an accomplished pass catcher with nearly as many receptions as carries a year ago.

Best pass catcher: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

Worthy may have the quickest footwork in college football and that allows him to gain leverage off the line of scrimmage and create separation out of his break. The thin-framed California native had 60 receptions for 760 yards and nine touchdowns last season for the Longhorns. Worthy averaged 17.67 air yards per target last season, according to TruMedia, which was the sixth-highest in college football.

Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott and Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders are a few others to monitor within the conference.

Best offensive lineman: Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

The Big 12 is loaded with offensive line talent. TCU offensive tackles Andrew Coker and Brandon Coleman will have a claim as the best bookends in the conference. Both look like top 100 prospects. Houston offensive tackle Patrick Paul is the younger brother of Commanders seventh-round selection Chris Paul.

West Virginia center Zach Frazier and Kansas State offensive guard Cooper Beebe are among the best in the nation at their respective positions.

Best pass rusher: EDGE Nelson Ceaser, Houston

Ceaser does a good job of containing the edge. The Texas native does a good job softening the edge with his hands and does a good job bending at the high side of his rush. He could be an Ogbo Okoronkwo-type pass rusher at the next level.

It would not be a surprise if Texas Tech edge rusher Steve Linton could be at the top of this list by season's end. The Syracuse transfer should be afforded the opportunity to play to his strengths and that should lead to increased production.

The Big 12 also has a handful of quality interior defenders: Texas' Alfred Collins and T'Vondre Sweat, Texas Tech's Jaylon Hutchings and Baylor's Gabe Hall.

Best in coverage: CB Josh Newton, TCU

There may not be an elite defensive back in the entire conference but there are plenty of good players. The Horned Frogs have a deep unit with Bud Clark, Nook Bradford, Mark Perry and Newton. Newton ranked No. 10 in the nation in percentage of passes completed against (34.8%) last season, according to TruMedia. He forced incompletions on 45 of his 69 times targeted. Three of those targets ended in an interception.

Best incoming transfer: S Jalen Catalon, Texas

There is not a wealth of talent migrating to the conference this year. Linton was mentioned as a prospect who could break out but Catalon has shown more to this point in his career. The Arkansas transfer is a bit undersized and that can create problems as far as getting opponents to the ground. However, he has as much range and playmaking instincts as any other defensive back in the Big 12.

Oklahoma left tackle Walter Rouse, formerly of Stanford, is another with a draftable grade. He has a well-rounded skill set but still has work to do in pass protection. TruMedia credits him with five sacks allowed in 2022.

Best senior prospect: LB Jaylan Ford, Texas

Ford does a good job of staying clean in the box and breaking down his feet in space to make plays. He was credited with 14 missed tackles last season, according to TruMedia, which was among the top 50 worst in the country; part of that is him always rallying to the football. The linebacker needs to clean that up though.

Several other top seniors are listed throughout but here are a few others who were not mentioned: Baylor interior offensive lineman Clark Barrington and BYU linebacker Ben Bywater.

Breakout candidate: WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

As a freshman, Mitchell played more snaps than any other wide receiver for a Georgia team that won the national championship. He caught 29 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns. The following year, he dealt with a high ankle sprain that cost him nine games. In theory, the 6-foot-4 pass catcher still has his best football ahead of him.

Oklahoma right tackle Tyler Guyton is another candidate. He replaces Wanya Morris, who was drafted in the third round. Guyton has great size and moves well, but needs to work on hand placement and staying engaged.