Texas running back Bijan Robinson is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A five-star recruit out of Salpointe Catholic in Arizona, Robinson lived up to his billing as the nation's No. 1 high school running back with the Longhorns. Robinson averaged more than eight yards per carry as a freshman, surpassed 1,000 rushing yards as a sophomore and won the award for the nation's best running back this past season, totaling nearly 1,900 yards from scrimmage and finding the end zone a whopping 20 times.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Robinson, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

About

Age: 21

21 Height : 6-0

: 6-0 Weight : 221

: 221 Hometown : Tucson, Arizona

: Tucson, Arizona Interesting fact: His uncle, Paul Robinson, was a two-time Pro Bowl RB during his six-year NFL career

Position: No. 2 RB | Overall: No. 18

Scouting report

Summary: "Bijan Robinson is a well-rounded running back with ideal size to be an every-down running back in the NFL. He excels as a runner, pass-catcher and blocker but has received a lion's share of touches in Austin over the past two seasons." -- CBSSports.com NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards

Strengths Weaknesses Does a good job of breaking his feet down in space and re-directing

Great size to be an every-down back

Good pass-catcher

Good top-end speed

Holds up well in pass protection Has averaged 226.5 carries each of the past two seasons

College stats

Rushing stats

Year Games Attempts Yards YPC TD 2022 12 258 1,580 6.1 18 2021 10 195 1,127

5.8 11 2020 9 86 703 8.2 4

Receiving stats

Year Games Rec Yards YPC TD 2022 12 19 314 16.5 2 2021 10 26 295 11.3 4 2020 9 15 196 13.1 2

College Accolades

Honors

2022: Doak Walker Award (nation's best RB)

2022: Unanimous first-team All-American (fourth Texas RB to receive honor)

2022: Dave Campbell's Texas Football Best Running Back and a first-team All-Texas selection

2021-22: Two-time first-team All-Big 12 (coaches, Associated Press)

2021: Honorable mention for Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

2020: Honorable mention for Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year

2020: Valero Alamo Bowl Offensive MVP

Notable statistics

Career: Fourth in program history in rushing yards (3,410) and touchdowns (41 - 33 rushing, eight receiving)



Career: Most receiving touchdowns (eight) by a Texas RB

2020: School records for yards per carry in a game (19.1 at Kansas State) and in a season (8.2)

2020: Only FBS player to rush for at least 170 yards on 10 or fewer carries multiple times in a season over past 20 years

2020: First freshman to lead team in all-purpose yards in a season since 2001 (Cedric Benson)

High school: Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Arizona)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9928)

National: 15 | RB: 1 | Arizona: 2 | All-time: 294

High school accolades: First-team All-American (MaxPreps), second-team junior All-American (MaxPreps), second-team sophomore All-American (MaxPreps), Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year, All-American Bowl selection, left high school as Arizona's career all-time leader in touchdowns (114) and rushing yards (7,036)

