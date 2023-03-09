Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 91.63 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Saquon Barkley

Summary:

Bijan Robinson is a well-rounded running back with ideal size to be an every-down contributor in the NFL. He excels as a runner, pass-catcher and blocker but has received the lion's share of touches in Austin over the past two seasons.

Strengths:

Does a good job of breaking his feet down in space and re-directing

Great size to be an every-down back

Good pass-catcher

Good top-end speed

Holds up well in pass protection

Weaknesses: