Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 91.63 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Saquon Barkley

Summary:

Bijan Robinson is a well-rounded running back with ideal size to be an every-down contributor in the NFL. He excels as a runner, pass-catcher and blocker but has received the lion's share of touches in Austin over the past two seasons.

Strengths:

  • Does a good job of breaking his feet down in space and re-directing
  • Great size to be an every-down back
  • Good pass-catcher
  • Good top-end speed
  • Holds up well in pass protection

Weaknesses:

  • Has averaged 226.5 carries each of the past two seasons
  • Short-yardage situations
  • Running with power