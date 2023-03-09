Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 91.63 (All-Pro)
Pro Comparison: Saquon Barkley
Summary:
Bijan Robinson is a well-rounded running back with ideal size to be an every-down contributor in the NFL. He excels as a runner, pass-catcher and blocker but has received the lion's share of touches in Austin over the past two seasons.
Strengths:
- Does a good job of breaking his feet down in space and re-directing
- Great size to be an every-down back
- Good pass-catcher
- Good top-end speed
- Holds up well in pass protection
Weaknesses:
- Has averaged 226.5 carries each of the past two seasons
- Short-yardage situations
- Running with power