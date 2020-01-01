Birmingham Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Boston College vs. Cincinnati

Cincinnati has had tremendous success under head coach Luke Fickell. Their season began with a win over a Power 5 opponent and could end with one in the Birmingham Bowl. Boston College, meanwhile, is a program in transition. After firing head coach Steve Addazio, the school hired Ohio State's Jeff Hafley to serve in the same role.

Could future NFL talent come out of this game? Let's examine the 2020 NFL Draft prospects you need to know. You can read more about this matchup and get our expert picks on the game right here.

Boston College

A.J. Dillon, RB

Dillon has average explosion but he does a good job sorting through trash and getting through holes. He follows his blockers well and jump cuts into the gaps. The biggest issue for Dillon is that he goes down easier than a big his size should because he is built like a linebacker. Although he has already declared early for the 2020 NFL Draft, the Connecticut native has elected to sit out the Birmingham Bowl to prepare.

This AJ Dillon touchdown run does not officially exist



(via @theACCDN)

He finished his Eagles career with 40 touchdowns, including 15 in 2019. Dillon is likely to be a Day 3 selection.

Cincinnati

Michael Warren II

Warren has great size and stature for the position but he is not overly explosive. He is quick laterally and does a good job finding holes. The Ohio native is physical and does not go down on initial contact. Warren is potentially the best pass protector among the potential running back prospects. He has also shown to be a reliable outlet as a pass catcher as well.

Offensive Play of Week #5:



Michael Warren II finds an open lane and runs 27 yards to pick up his first career touchdown for the #Bearcats.

Warren has accumulated 36 touchdowns (33 rushing, 3 receiving) over the past two seasons. It is a deep class at the running back position so Day 3 is likely where he lands.

More to watch

Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara moves well for the position. Deguara has hauled in 12 touchdowns at the same school that produced Travis Kelce. Safety James Wiggins has also been a ball-hawk for the Bearcats. His size necessitates he play a little closer to the line of scrimmage.

Boston College linebacker Max Richardson is a stout player that plays with good instincts. He moves in a controlled manner but he does not look overly comfortable in coverage. Richardson plays a bit flat-footed at times. If he were to cut loose and play more freely, he would be a solid reserve in the NFL. Offensive lineman Ben Petrula and tight end Hunter Long are a few other names to know for the Eagles.