Birmingham Potato Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Wake Forest vs. Memphis bowl game

Memphis running back Darrell Henderson, the most dynamic home-run hitter in college football, has chosen to sit out this year's Birmingham Bowl to prepare for the draft, yet Wake Forest has a talented ball-carrier of its own who'll be appealing to scouts and GMs in a few months.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Memphis

Trevon Tate, OT

At just 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds, Tate will need to add weight to play on the outside at the NFL level, but teams should be interested in his foot quickness and how it keeps him in position in pass-protection often and on stretch runs. Because he lacks the requisite weight and power to play in the NFL right now, he's likely a priority free agent type who could land on a practice squad to be developed for a few seasons in the pros.

Wake Forest

Matt Colburn, RB

The springy, compact runner consistently bounces through the line and flings would-be tacklers off his frame at the second and third levels of the defense. During the 2018 regular season, he totaled 739 yards at 5.1 yards per carry and had 904 yards at 5.4 yards per carry in 2018. One of the twitchiest backs in the class -- no joke -- Colburn has Day 3 potential and don't be shocked when he outplays his draft position in 2019. His athleticism, vision, and balance are exquisite.

Essang Bassey, CB

I'll be stunned if Bassey isn't on an NFL roster next fall. The senior had 30 pass breakups over the past two seasons for the Demon Deacons and has the necessary explosiveness to move into the slot if needed. Bassey trusts what he sees and gets to where he needs to be in a hurry. Whether that be on a short comeback route or pitch to the outside, Bassey is a no-wasted-movement cornerback with good ball skills.