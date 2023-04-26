Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 62.42 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Trajan Bandy
Summary:
BJ Bohler is an undersized cornerback who will probably be cast for the slot. However, he has an aggressive mentality and is not afraid to make plays in the backfield or jam defenders at the line of scrimmage. He is known to get stuck at the top of his drop but has good reaction time to close quickly. Over the past two years, Bohler has had good production.
Strengths:
- Good eyes in zone coverage
- Good ball production
- Not afraid to attack the flat despite lack of size
- Good reaction time to break on the ball
Weaknesses:
- Slimmer build
- Gets stuck at the top of his drop
- Lacks ideal size to play the boundary