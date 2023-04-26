Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 62.42 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Trajan Bandy

Summary:

BJ Bohler is an undersized cornerback who will probably be cast for the slot. However, he has an aggressive mentality and is not afraid to make plays in the backfield or jam defenders at the line of scrimmage. He is known to get stuck at the top of his drop but has good reaction time to close quickly. Over the past two years, Bohler has had good production.

Strengths:

Good eyes in zone coverage

Good ball production

Not afraid to attack the flat despite lack of size

Good reaction time to break on the ball

Weaknesses: