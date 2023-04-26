Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 59.54 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Shaquille Riddick

Summary:

BJ Thompson is a fluid athlete who builds speed quickly. He has average shoulder dip at the high side of his rush and below-average ability to turn speed to power. Thompson has great length and is looking to get his hands into pass lanes when his rush does not get home. He needs to develop more counter moves and gets washed out of his run gaps too easily.

Strengths:

Fluid athlete who builds speed quickly

Looks to get his hands into passing lanes when rush does not get home

Great length

Weaknesses: