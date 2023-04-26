Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 59.54 (Roster depth)
Pro Comparison: Shaquille Riddick
Summary:
BJ Thompson is a fluid athlete who builds speed quickly. He has average shoulder dip at the high side of his rush and below-average ability to turn speed to power. Thompson has great length and is looking to get his hands into pass lanes when his rush does not get home. He needs to develop more counter moves and gets washed out of his run gaps too easily.
Strengths:
- Fluid athlete who builds speed quickly
- Looks to get his hands into passing lanes when rush does not get home
- Great length
Weaknesses:
- Average shoulder dip at high side of his rush
- Below-average speed to power
- Gets washed out of his run gaps too easily
- Needs to develop more counter moves