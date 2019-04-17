Blair, Marquise, S, Utah

NFL Draft analysis for Blair, Marquise, S, Utah

Draft Scouting Report:

Deep safety who explodes downhill on running plays and can be a disruptive force near the line of scrimmage. Is undersized by safety standards, so there are concerns about durability, but is a game-changer from centerfield. Sometimes he can be over-aggressiveness, resulting in missed tackles or bad angles in pass coverage.

Our Latest Stories