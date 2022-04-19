Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 63.91 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Clint Boling

Strengths:

Made the All-Big Ten team last season and has 46 career starts for the Gophers. Above all else, provides position flexibility along the offensive line; from '19-'22, 11 starts were at left guard, nine at right guard, eight at right tackle, two at left tackle. Despite his size (6-foot-6, 308 pounds), showed ability to play in space, and is also good at sustaining blocks in both the run and pass games.

Weaknesses:

Future will almost certainly be on the interior of the offensive line, though he does offer gameday position flexibility. Wasn't asked to work at the second level often. Can sometimes overset and get off-balance.

Accolades: