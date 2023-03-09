Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 82.23 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Bernhard Raimann
Summary:
Having an enormous frame with 34-inch arms, Blake Freeland is a piece of clay at this point in his NFL journey. The former all-state high school basketball and track-and-field star is one of the most athletic offensive tackles in this class. He'll need to get stronger, and some NFL teams would like him to see him play with more of an edge, but when he's locked in, he can lock down whomever lines up opposite him.
Strengths:
- Explodes off ball, will attack run-blocking target
- Moves feet well in passpro
- Shows ability to reanchor/slide inside vs. inside pass-rush moves
Ability to pull
has athleticism to get out front
find second-level target once he gets through hole
- Good anchor, uses hands well; times punch well in pass sets
- Comfortable on an island in passpro
- Plays through the whistle every snap
Weaknesses:
- Will need to get stronger/add weight
- Long frame, means he has a high center of gravity and can play too upright at times.
- Has the athleticism to get to second level; won't consistently blow defenders off spot with power