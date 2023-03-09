Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82.23 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Bernhard Raimann

Summary:

Having an enormous frame with 34-inch arms, Blake Freeland is a piece of clay at this point in his NFL journey. The former all-state high school basketball and track-and-field star is one of the most athletic offensive tackles in this class. He'll need to get stronger, and some NFL teams would like him to see him play with more of an edge, but when he's locked in, he can lock down whomever lines up opposite him.

Strengths:

Explodes off ball, will attack run-blocking target

Moves feet well in passpro

Shows ability to reanchor/slide inside vs. inside pass-rush moves

Ability to pull

has athleticism to get out front

find second-level target once he gets through hole

Good anchor, uses hands well; times punch well in pass sets

Comfortable on an island in passpro

Plays through the whistle every snap

Weaknesses: