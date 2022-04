Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 62.42 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Jordan Berry

Strengths:

Large-framed punter with an Australian rugby kicking style. Punts with great pace, touch and accuracy.

Weaknesses:

Australian style punting does not lead to lengthy hang time and that leads to a higher return rate. Delayed approach and lower trajectory can lead to more blocks.

Accolades: