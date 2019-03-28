Bosa, Nick, EDGE, Ohio St.

NFL Draft analysis for Bosa, Nick, EDGE, Ohio St.

Draft Scouting Report:

Well-built, bendy, explosive, hand-work master who can win a variety of ways when flying around the corner. Sets a strong edge and can disengage from blockers to make plays against the run near the line of scrimmage. Core muscle injury is slightly concerning, but otherwise, he's a polished, instant impact rookie. -- CT

