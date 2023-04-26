Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 60.71 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Matt Haack
Summary:
Brad Robbins is a traditional-style punter who gets great hang time as evidenced by his 41.2% or better net punt yardage each of the past four seasons. He does a good job of allowing coverage to get in position. Touch and placement are below average.
Strengths:
- Good hang time leads to few returns
- 41.2 or better net punt yardage each of the past four years
Weaknesses:
- Touch, just three punts inside the 20-yard line on 179 attempts
- Below-average punt placement