Bradbury, Garrett, OL, NC State
NFL Draft analysis for Bradbury, Garrett, OL, NC State
Draft Scouting Report:
Bradbury is slender for the center spot and lacks in the power department, both in his hands and his anchor, but has insanely loose hips and flexible ankles which allow him to routinely win the leverage/angle battles on blocks most centers wouldn't come close to reaching. Tremendous combo blocker who's lightning quick finding linebackers at the second level. With more weight and strength, Bradbury can be an All-Pro interior blocker because of his athleticism and is the prototypical center you want in a zone-blocking scheme. -- CT
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mock: Bengals move up for Dwayne Haskins
Arizona takes Kyler Murray at No. 1 while Cincinnati trades up for Dwayne Haskins
-
What to know about Brian Burns
Brian Burns is hoping his college success translates to the NFL
-
Three-round mock: QB moves, 20 trades
The Eagles hop up for a linebacker, the Seahawks move down four times and more mock madnes...
-
What to know about Rashan Gary
Rashan Gary was considered one of the two best players in college football heading into the...
-
What to know about Clelin Ferrell
Clelin Ferrell is hoping his college success translates to the NFL
-
What to know about Montez Sweat
Montez Sweat had an outstanding Senior Bowl and even better combine