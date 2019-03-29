Bradbury, Garrett, OL, NC State

NFL Draft analysis for Bradbury, Garrett, OL, NC State

Draft Scouting Report:

Bradbury is slender for the center spot and lacks in the power department, both in his hands and his anchor, but has insanely loose hips and flexible ankles which allow him to routinely win the leverage/angle battles on blocks most centers wouldn't come close to reaching. Tremendous combo blocker who's lightning quick finding linebackers at the second level. With more weight and strength, Bradbury can be an All-Pro interior blocker because of his athleticism and is the prototypical center you want in a zone-blocking scheme. -- CT

