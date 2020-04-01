Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah

NFL Draft analysis for Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80

Strengths:

  • Savvy pass-rush move artist
  • Good pop in his punch and relentless motor.
  • Requisite size to set a strong edge and not get overpowered by tackles

Weaknesses:

  • Lacking in athleticism department
  • Average-at-best burst off the line
  • Doesn't have ideal length
