Brandin Cooks traded: Players Patriots could be targeting at No. 23 in 2018 NFL Draft

After moving Brandin Cooks -- a player the Patriots traded a first-round pick to obtain in the 2017 offseason -- to the Rams in exchange for Los Angeles's first-rounder this year, New England suddenly has the No. 23 overall and No. 31 overall selections in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Which prospects could Bill Belichick be targeting with his new pick inside the Top 25?

Wide Receivers

D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland. After a magnificent combine performance, Moore jumped into the first-round conversation. New England has a lengthy track record of drafting high-caliber athletes early, and the former Maryland star is outstanding athletically. Beyond that, he excels after the catch, not only with his 4.42 speed but with nimble footwork, subtle jukes, and plus balance to elude defenders in space. That skill has been central to the Patriots' offense for quite some time now. Moving ahead of clubs like the Jaguars, Saints, Falcons, and especially the Panthers (who hold the No. 24 overall pick), the Patriots positioned themselves to get one of the most highly sought-after wideouts in this class.

James Washington, Oklahoma State. While not a make-you-miss YAC receiver, Washington would immediately fill the deep-threat void created in the aftermath of the Cooks trade. Likely due to not quite being 6-foot and having timed speed of 4.54, the former Oklahoma State standout isn't viewed as a early first-round prospect, but he does own three years of high-caliber collegiate film loaded with huge plays, top-level game speed, and fantastic downfield tracking of the football.

Linebacker

Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State. Here's the Patriots' linebacking corps right now: Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Marquis Flowers, Elandon Roberts, Nick Grigsby, and Harvey Langi. Belichick has history of placing a high priority on the linebacker spot; he moved up in Round 1 of the 2012 draft to pick Hightower even after trading up earlier in that round to grab Chandler Jones. Hightower is one of the biggest off-ball linebackers in the game at 6-foot-2 and 260-plus pounds. While he's been a dynamic, versatile defender for most of his time in New England, he's returning from a torn pectoral muscle and needs a running mate on the inside. The 6-4, 256-pound Vander Esch crushed his combine and is long, explosive tackling-machine. There's a decent chance he'll be on the board at No. 23 overall. The Patriots' new draft position is vital for this position too, because the Titans, a team that lost productive linebacker Avery Williamson in free agency, sit at No. 25 overall.

Rashaan Evans, Alabama. One of Belichick's closest coaching confidants is Nick Saban, Evans's coach at Alabama. At nearly 6-foot-2 and 232 pounds, he's not simply your typical downhill Crimson Tide linebacker, and he does seem to be still be acclimating to a role off the ball. Evans and Hightower never played together in Tuscaloosa, but if Belichick is interested in giving Hightower, a fast, twitchy complement, Evans could be in play at No. 23 overall, and Saban could be trusted for a honest scouting report of the second-level defender.

Offensive Tackle

Connor Williams, Texas. After measuring in with shorter-than-expected arms at the combine, there was chatter some clubs might view Williams as a guard at the next level despite his time spent at left tackle at Texas. In 2016, Williams was an absolute brick wall protecting the blindside, and his effort on the field in Indianapolis proved he's a gifted athlete. Yes, 2017 third-round pick Antonio Garcia -- a fine pass-protector in his career at Troy -- is waiting in the wings to assume one of the tackle positions available after Nate Solder and Cameron Fleming bolted in free agency, and LaAdrian Waddle is still on the roster, but Williams would be an important addition to New England's roster. At No. 23 overall, New England jumped teams seemingly in the draft's tackle market, and if they look to package No. 21 with one of their later picks, they could jump into a teens over several other tackle-needy teams like the Bengals, Seahawks and Cardinals.

Kolton Miller, UCLA. Miller is not a finished product -- he needs to add weight and strength at the next level -- but at almost 6-foot-9 and 309 pounds with long arms and elite athletic traits, the Solder comparisons can't be ignored. He got into a rhythm as a run-blocker as the 2017 season progressed and often displayed the vital skill of being able to recover when initially beat in pass-protection, although he wasn't a liability in that area. He's certainly a possibility at No. 23 overall.

Quarterback

Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State. Rudolph is almost a lock to not be picked in the top 10, and no one would be shocked if he's available in the early 20s. As a big, very experienced pocket passer, Belichick could view him as the ideal successor to Brady at some point over the next few seasons. At first glance, none of the teams picking from 24 to 31 clearly need a quarterback, yet there's a few potentially in the signal-caller market to eventually replace a veteran -- the Saints at 27, the Steelers at 28, and the Jaguars at 29. Therefore, the Patriots' jump to 23 does help them if they are interested in a first-round quarterback.

Lamar Jackson, Louisville - As I wrote today, "it would be classic Bill Belichick to go against the grain and pick the super-elusive Jackson after he's won five Super Bowls with the stoic Brady under center." It's extraordinarily difficult to peg where Jackson will ultimately be selected, but it's reasonable to assume he'll be on the board at No. 23 overall.

Edge-Rusher

Harold Landry, Boston College. Staying on the theme of the Patriots having an affinity for supreme athletes, Landry checks that box and would fill a glaring need in New England. He had a Vic Beasley-like combine and was an electric speed-rusher when he broke out in 2016 and wasn't bothered by injury. Bradley Chubb will be long gone by 23, and it's widely assumed Marcus Davenport won't be available either. Landry's expected to go somewhere in the 20s. Teams like the Titans and Saints, who now pick after New England's first Round 1 choice, could use some juice on the edge of their defensive fronts.