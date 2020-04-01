Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

NFL Draft analysis for Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 88

Strengths:

  • Four-down player, explosive returner
  • Dominates in 1-v-1 coverage
  • Always a threat to take next pass to the house

Weaknesses:

  • Raw, still learning the position
  • Needs to refine route running
