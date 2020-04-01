Brandon Jones, S, Texas

NFL Draft analysis for Brandon Jones, S, Texas

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77

Strengths:

  • Plays to the whistle
  • Smart player, always around the ball
  • Does a good job attacking the football post-catch

Weaknesses:

  • Terrible play on the ball in the air
  • Not fast
  • Misses a lot of tackles
