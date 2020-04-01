Bravvion Roy, DL, Baylor

NFL Draft analysis for Bravvion Roy, DL, Baylor

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 69

Strengths:

  • Draws double teams
  • Does a good job getting skinny, splitting gaps
  • Plays with maximum effort

Weaknesses:

  • Limited to NT reps
  • Struggles to get off blocks
Our Latest Stories