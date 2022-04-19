Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 65.33 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: KeeSean Johnson

Strengths:

Reliable underneath threat with good quickness and a feel for soft spots in zone. Good speed down the field, tracks the football on long balls very well.

Weaknesses:

Not a true burner that will take the lid off every defense. Despite his quickness, he's not a YAC type because of his smaller frame and minimal contact balance.

Accolades: