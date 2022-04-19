Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 65.33 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: KeeSean Johnson
Strengths:
Reliable underneath threat with good quickness and a feel for soft spots in zone. Good speed down the field, tracks the football on long balls very well.
Weaknesses:
Not a true burner that will take the lid off every defense. Despite his quickness, he's not a YAC type because of his smaller frame and minimal contact balance.
Accolades:
- 2021: Career-high 24 recs and 549 rec yards
- 21.1 yards per catch average for career