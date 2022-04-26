Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 59.97 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Jaquan Johnson

Strengths:

Transferred to Washington ahead of the 2021 season after spending three years playing for the Sooners. Has the burst to run by the offensive tackle when blitzing as an apex defender or from a 9 technique. Can absolutely destroy wide receiver screens -- sniffs them out, breaks on ball, and makes the tackle. Active in the backfield, and much better coming downhill than in coverage. From the slot, shows a nose for the ball and is at his most dangerous as a blitzer.

Weaknesses:

Undersized in coverage and can sometimes struggle to get off wide receiver blocks. Can also be a little stiff at the top of the route, and while he shows good recovery ability, his lack of size makes him susceptible to high-point catches and on the losing end in contested-catch situations.

Accolades: