Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 59.19 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Ali Marpet

Summary:

Brent Laing is an absolute mauler, dominant at times at the Division II level. He can combo block and get to second level consistently and is always looking for someone to destroy. The level of competition will be the biggest question in the NFL.

Strengths:

An absolute mauler at the DII level

Consistently finishes blocks

Plays through the whistle

Weaknesses: