Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 83.84 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Shilique Calhoun

Summary:

Brenton Cox Jr. is an incredibly talented edge rusher with NFL bloodlines. Teams will have questions about why his time with two programs ended so abruptly. He also had limited pass-rush production but does a good job of peeling off his rush to impact pass lanes.

Strengths:

Multiple pass-rush moves in his arsenal

Good top-end speed

NFL bloodlines

Quick off the ball

Gets his hands in passing lanes if rush does not get home

Weaknesses: