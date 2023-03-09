Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 83.84 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Shilique Calhoun
Summary:
Brenton Cox Jr. is an incredibly talented edge rusher with NFL bloodlines. Teams will have questions about why his time with two programs ended so abruptly. He also had limited pass-rush production but does a good job of peeling off his rush to impact pass lanes.
Strengths:
- Multiple pass-rush moves in his arsenal
- Good top-end speed
- NFL bloodlines
- Quick off the ball
- Gets his hands in passing lanes if rush does not get home
Weaknesses:
- Dismissed by both Florida and Georgia
- Limited pass-rush production
- Inside counters are relatively ineffective