Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 74.77 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Isaiah Likely
Summary:
Brenton Strange was not used in a traditional Y-tight end role, but he has the size to handle those responsibilities. Although he has had limited pass production, the West Virginia native had just a 2.6% drop rate in 2022. Strange shows a good understanding of driving his feet on contact in the run game and softening the edge for runners. Route-running is one area of growth. He has better quickness than top-end speed.
Strengths:
- Soft hands, had just a 2.6% drop rate
- Blocks with good leverage, drives feet on contact
- Good pass catch elusiveness
Weaknesses:
- Has not been asked to play a traditional tight end role
- Needs to do a better job of exploding into and flattening routes
- Average top end speed