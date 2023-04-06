Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 74.77 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Isaiah Likely

Summary:

Brenton Strange was not used in a traditional Y-tight end role, but he has the size to handle those responsibilities. Although he has had limited pass production, the West Virginia native had just a 2.6% drop rate in 2022. Strange shows a good understanding of driving his feet on contact in the run game and softening the edge for runners. Route-running is one area of growth. He has better quickness than top-end speed.

Strengths:

Soft hands, had just a 2.6% drop rate

Blocks with good leverage, drives feet on contact

Good pass catch elusiveness

Weaknesses: