Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 69.75 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Austin Blythe

Summary:

Brett Neilon was a well-respected member of the Trojans offensive line. He has a physical play style and blocks with good leverage, which allows him to absorb contact well. Neilon is a limited athlete with stiff change of direction skills. He is a power/gap scheme specific blocker who can do a better job of adjusting his hands when engaged. The lineman does have active eyes, enabling him to pick up stunts into his gap.

Strengths:

Physical play style

Plays with good leverage and balance

Active eyes that allow him to pick up stunts into his gap

Absorbs contact well

Weaknesses: