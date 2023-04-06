Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 69.75 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Austin Blythe
Summary:
Brett Neilon was a well-respected member of the Trojans offensive line. He has a physical play style and blocks with good leverage, which allows him to absorb contact well. Neilon is a limited athlete with stiff change of direction skills. He is a power/gap scheme specific blocker who can do a better job of adjusting his hands when engaged. The lineman does have active eyes, enabling him to pick up stunts into his gap.
Strengths:
- Physical play style
- Plays with good leverage and balance
- Active eyes that allow him to pick up stunts into his gap
- Absorbs contact well
Weaknesses:
- Power/gap scheme specific blocker
- Change of direction is stiff
- Limited athleticism
- Can do a better job of adjusting his hands when engaged