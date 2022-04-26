Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 81.18 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Tony Fields

Strengths:

Shows great balance and an ability to move freely from sideline to sideline. Quick first step and capable of closing ground in space quickly. Solid tackler in open space. Above-average ability to drop into coverage. Good top-end speed and explosion.

Weaknesses:

Lacks ideal size and arm length. Overenthusiastic at times. Excels when shooting gaps rather than stacking and shedding blocks. Struggles to get off blocks. Will take on a larger role in the NFL than was asked of him in college.

Accolades: