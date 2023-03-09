Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 89.50 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Daxton Hill

Summary:

Brian Branch is a versatile, intelligent player who has been asked to do a lot for Nick Saban's team. He has fulfilled a leadership role with flying colors. Branch is effective as a spot pass-rusher and playing down hill to fit the run. One has to nitpick to find many flaws in his game, but Branch could add a bit more mass to his frame. He had just a 3.2% missed tackle rate in 2022.

Strengths:

Versatilility allows him to play safety, nickel and boundary in a pinch

High football IQ

Fluid hips to transition across the field

Effective on blitzes

Does a good job getting off blocks

Weaknesses: