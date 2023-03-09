Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 89.50 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Daxton Hill
Summary:
Brian Branch is a versatile, intelligent player who has been asked to do a lot for Nick Saban's team. He has fulfilled a leadership role with flying colors. Branch is effective as a spot pass-rusher and playing down hill to fit the run. One has to nitpick to find many flaws in his game, but Branch could add a bit more mass to his frame. He had just a 3.2% missed tackle rate in 2022.
Strengths:
- Versatilility allows him to play safety, nickel and boundary in a pinch
- High football IQ
- Fluid hips to transition across the field
- Effective on blitzes
- Does a good job getting off blocks
Weaknesses:
- Average in man coverage
- Played a flexible role at Alabama, will a team get good return value in a more refined role?
- Would like to see him add a bit more mass to his frame