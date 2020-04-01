Brian Cole, S, Mississippi State

NFL Draft analysis for Brian Cole, S, Mississippi State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 72

Strengths:

  • Perfect size for the big nickel position
  • Above-average movement skills in man coverage for a LB
  • Flashes of blitzing effectiveness
  • Can hold up against the run in the box
  • Requisite safety speed

Weaknesses:

  • Has a problem beating blocks
  • Barely any production on the ball
  • Takes an extra split second to diagnose what's happening
