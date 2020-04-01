Brian Lewerke, QB, Michigan State

NFL Draft analysis for Brian Lewerke, QB, Michigan State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67

Strengths:

  • Does a good job going through his progressions
  • Throws passes with good touch

Weaknesses:

  • Pocket passer, not going to provide much on the ground
  • Footwork is erratic, leads to throws into coverage
  • Throws off his back foot too often
  • Average arm strength
