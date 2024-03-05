justin-fields.jpg
Getty Images

The NFL season is the most joyous time of the year, but the offseason ain't bad, either. We've got the NCAA Tournament and the Masters on deck and it's MOCK DRAFT SZN, baby. And Mock SZN means it's time for the godfather of the veteran QB trade mock draft (aka me) to test out some craziness. 

But for this first mock draft, we're not going to trade a veteran quarterback. Instead, we're going to have the Bears change course, do what no one expects them to do, and keep Justin Fields while trading away the No. 1 overall pick. 

Bears fans and friends, you know where to find me with your anger (@WillBrinson on Twitter/X and also on Instagram) because I've gotten it before. But this is a pre-free agency mock draft. And it's starting to look like there might not be a great market for Fields. If that's the case, why not make some massive moves. 

In this particular instance, the Bears get THREE future firsts and a 2024 second-round pick from the Patriots to move down to No. 3. The Pats are that desperate for a quarterback, and it's the opposite of what Bill Belichick would do. 

Also, just to make my Giants friends happy, they trade up with the Cardinals to grab a quarterback, giving up a future first to swap with Arizona.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Patriots are hell-bent on getting a franchise quarterback to help them forget Mac Jones ... and Tom Brady.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Washington has talked about trading down, but it's also talked about trading up. I think the Commanders ultimately stand pat and take Maye here.
  Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bears could go with a quarterback here or they could kick the can down the road and grab a superstar wide receiver to see how things could work in 2024 with Justin Fields.
  Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Giants move up to grab a quarterback, a leader type who can step in and take over for Daniel Jones. This franchise needs a reboot at QB, and McCarthy can handle the pressure that comes with being the quarterback in New York.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Rashawn Slater is still slotted in at left tackle, but Jim Harbaugh loves to draft in the trenches, and he'll want to get his franchise quarterback help early.
  Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Cardinals have gone over the top in professing their love for Kyler Murray, so now's the time to show it by drafting him a weapon. Nabers has enormous upside.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Titans have to improve the offensive line, and Brian Callahan should be interested in building out protection before trying to find a quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Falcons are THRILLED to find Daniels sitting here, even though he doesn't necessarily fit the coaching staff's description. Plus, I think they'll sign a veteran quarterback in free agency, giving Daniels a year plus to sit and learn Zac Robinson's system.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
First you get the wide receiver, then you get the offensive lineman, then you get the khakis. The Bears come away with two GREAT players and an insane number of draft picks for the future.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Jets stop a surprising fall -- they really want to go OL to help Aaron Rodgers, but Odunze plus Garrett Wilson is absolutely LETHAL.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Vikings could go in any direction here, and a lot may depend on whether or not they bring back Kirk Cousins. I'll give them some defensive help with free agency still pending.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Broncos are a team in flux with Russell Wilson gone, so QB could be an option here. However, I don't see Sean Payton reaching. He might prefer getting Jarrett Stidham some weapons.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Raiders are at a point where they can just take the best player available, and while pairing an edge rusher with Maxx Crosby could work, they're shoring up the back end of the defense here with a player who fits well with Antonio Pierce.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
4th
Cameron Jordan ain't getting any younger! He's aging marvelously, but adding more pass-rush help wouldn't be a bad thing for the Saints.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Byron Murphy II DL
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
Lean into a strength and keep loading up on that defensive line. Pairing Murphy with DeForest Buckner would be a problem for interior pass blockers.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Seahawks snap up a premium pass-rusher who fell further than expected.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Jags are likely franchise tagging Josh Allen, but he's not under contract, so they could use additional pass rush help.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
4th
Tee Higgins got the franchise tag, but it's entirely possible the Bengals end up letting him walk in free agency after this season. They'll need help if so.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
5th
I have no clue what the Rams will do in the first round... Sean McVay might spontaneously combust when he finds himself on the clock in the first round for the first time ever.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Steelers are being coy about their plans at quarterback, so for now we'll give them additional help on the defensive side of the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
T'Vondre Sweat DL
Texas • Sr • 6'4" / 362 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
99th
POSITION RNK
10th
Losing Christian Wilkins means the Dolphins need to restock on the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
4th
Mock drafting for the Eagles is easy. Just find the highest-rated Alabama or Georgia guy remaining and add water. You got a stew going baby.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Austin Booker DL
Kansas • Soph • 6'6" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
92nd
POSITION RNK
8th
The Texans defense was great last year, but it was largely the result of smart, cheap free agent signings. A lot of them may be hitting the market again.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
6th
Tyron Smith is moving on after a decade plus in Dallas, so the Cowboys will need to keep restocking the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
4th
If the Packers move on from David Bakhtiari, they'll need to restock the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Adonai Mitchell WR
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
8th
Another blazing Texas WR, the Bucs can add more WR talent even with Mike Evans back in the fold.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
6th
Arizona should/will be in the business of adding more defensive players after grabbing an offensive star early in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Ladd McConkey WR
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
55th
POSITION RNK
11th
The Bills need some speed and help at wide receiver with Gabe Davis possibly moving on. McConkey would step in and fit perfectly with Josh Allen from jump street.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Quinyon Mitchell CB
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
Brad Holmes is a big fan of defensive back play, and the Lions are in need of a cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Kris Jenkins DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
53rd
POSITION RNK
4th
Freak athlete, and defensive line is a position of need for the Ravens with their impending free agents.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
8th
I would never put it past Kyle Shanahan to try and grab some offensive line help given the importance of his system working in sync.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Troy Franklin WR
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
9th
The Chiefs might address wide receiver in free agency, but they certainly need to consider doing it in the draft as well.