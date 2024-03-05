The NFL season is the most joyous time of the year, but the offseason ain't bad, either. We've got the NCAA Tournament and the Masters on deck and it's MOCK DRAFT SZN, baby. And Mock SZN means it's time for the godfather of the veteran QB trade mock draft (aka me) to test out some craziness.

But for this first mock draft, we're not going to trade a veteran quarterback. Instead, we're going to have the Bears change course, do what no one expects them to do, and keep Justin Fields while trading away the No. 1 overall pick.

Bears fans and friends, you know where to find me with your anger (@WillBrinson on Twitter/X and also on Instagram) because I've gotten it before. But this is a pre-free agency mock draft. And it's starting to look like there might not be a great market for Fields. If that's the case, why not make some massive moves.

In this particular instance, the Bears get THREE future firsts and a 2024 second-round pick from the Patriots to move down to No. 3. The Pats are that desperate for a quarterback, and it's the opposite of what Bill Belichick would do.

Also, just to make my Giants friends happy, they trade up with the Cardinals to grab a quarterback, giving up a future first to swap with Arizona.

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!



