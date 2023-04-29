Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 74.27 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Davon Hamilton

Accolades:

2023: East-West Shrine Bowl

2022: Conference USA Honorable Mention



Summary:

Brodric Martin is an enormous, tall and wide DL with tentacles for arms he uses well. Rarely see an OL get into his pads because of his length and how he utilizes it on a snap-to-snap basis. He works through blocks with active hands. His balance is easily shaken because of how tall he is, but he's certainly a menacing type to deal with on the interior. He will draw double teams. For how large he is, his burst is impressive, but he won't threaten IOLs with it consistently in the NFL. High pad level saps some of the power generated from his enormous size. His lower athleticism and high pad level will lead to him being picked later and to productivity issues in the NFL. Still, you can't coach his size, girth, length and initial burst capabilities.

Strengths:

Immense specimen

Tentacles for arms he uses very well

Can get up the field despite his mammoth frame



Weaknesses: