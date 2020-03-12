Broncos seven-round mock draft 2020: Jerry Jeudy one of three receivers added for Drew Lock

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso released a seven round mock draft Wednesday and it answered a lot of needs for the Denver Broncos. We take a look at each pick and how they would fit on the roster.

Day 1

Round 1, No. 15 overall: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Wide receiver has become a popular possibility for Denver in the first round because a compliment to Courtland Sutton is really appealing. Offensive line and cornerback are also big needs. Jeudy is a technician at the position with above average speed. He would be able to create opportunities for Sutton and vice versa. Realistically, the Alabama pass catcher would not be available in a normal draft without so many elite quarterback, offensive tackle and defensive options.

Day 2

Round 2, No. 46 overall: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

Round 3, No. 77 overall: Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

Round 3, No. 83 overall: Ben Bartch, OL, St. John's

Round 3, No. 95 overall: Larrell Murchison, DT, N.C. State

Brooks is a modern day NFL linebacker. He is smaller in size but capable of covering sideline to sideline. Denver is well-equipped from a pass-rush perspective with Von Miller and Bradley Chubb so the addition of Brooks would allow them to cover every part of the field.

Jeff Okudah gets all of the attention in that Ohio State secondary but Arnette is an NFL player. He is capable of holding up on the edge at the next level. Bartch has become more recognizable nationally with each Gatorade shake that he produces. He is a really good player as well. Murchison is another really good Day 2 addition.

Day 3

Round 4, No. 118 overall: Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington

Round 4, No. 137 overall: Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M

Round 5, No. 178 overall: Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA

Round 6, No. 181 overall: Azur Kamara, LB, Kansas

Round 7, No. 237 overall: Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF

Round 7, No. 251 overall: Keith Ismael, OL, San Diego State

Round 7, No. 254 overall: Colton McKivitz, OL, West Virginia

Gordon was produced in the same system as Gardner Minshew. He is a high-volume passer with an intriguing set of skills. Denver is investing a lot of time and energy into Drew Lock so it is a big commitment to bring Gordon along under the same context. Kelley is an every down running back that offers a lot of value to an already deep Denver backfield.

Kamara was one of the top pound-for-pound top performers at the NFL combine. He ran a 4.59 second 40-yard dash, which is impressive. McKivitz and Ismael are both promising developmental linemen. The Broncos need starters and either could ultimately fill a role but they should be depth nonetheless.